Friday May 4th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday May 4th, 2018

Theatre Events

The Dracula Spectacula

Friday May 4th, 2018
Kordazone Theatre
Community Events

Shorebird Celebration

Friday May 4th, 2018
Hillman Marsh
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Friday May 4th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Scottish Ceilidh & FREE Dance Lessons

Friday May 4th, 2018
Scottish Club of Windsor
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Friday May 4th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Arts Events

SIXTEEN x TWENTY | Fine Art Show

Friday May 4th, 2018
Nancy Johns Gallery & Framing
Community Events

Baby House 60th Anniversary Time Capsule

Friday May 4th, 2018
François Baby House
Community Events

STRONG MAN MEN’S CONFERENCE

Friday May 4th, 2018
THE CITY CHURCH
Festivals Events

Maifest

Friday May 4th, 2018
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Charity Events

Multi family yard sale

Friday May 4th, 2018
Home
Community Events

Friday Night Lights Free Bike Ride

Friday May 4th, 2018
Willistead Park
Community Events

Artifacts in Plain Sight: Downtown Windsor Walk

Friday May 4th, 2018
Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative

Saturday May 5th, 2018

Community Events

Shorebird Celebration

Saturday May 5th, 2018
Hillman Marsh
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Saturday May 5th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Charity Events

Around the World Bake Sale

Saturday May 5th, 2018
Xtreme DanceWorks
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Saturday May 5th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Community Events

Windsor Community Tree Planting Event – Tranby Park

Saturday May 5th, 2018
Tranby Park
Charity Events

Raise-a-Reader

Saturday May 5th, 2018
Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets
Community Events

Free Comic Book Day at Rogues, Chimczuk and Adventure Bay!

Saturday May 5th, 2018
Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union
Arts Events

SIXTEEN x TWENTY | Fine Art Show

Saturday May 5th, 2018
Nancy Johns Gallery & Framing
Community Events

From The New World

Saturday May 5th, 2018
The Capitol Theatre Windsor
Community Events

STRONG MAN MEN’S CONFERENCE

Saturday May 5th, 2018
THE CITY CHURCH
Festivals Events

Maifest

Saturday May 5th, 2018
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Charity Events

Multi family yard sale

Saturday May 5th, 2018
Home
Community Events

Celebrate Museum Windsor 60th Anniversary!

Saturday May 5th, 2018
Chimczuk Museum: Francois Baby House
Community Events

Explore Your City – Jane’s Ride

Saturday May 5th, 2018
Bike Windsor Essex
Community Events

Downtown Windsor Free Foodie Tour

Saturday May 5th, 2018
Big Flag

Sunday May 6th, 2018

Community Events

Learning from the past: urban spaces that left a mark

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Community Events

Explore the Ojibway Prairie Complex

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Parking lot - Ojibway Nature Centre
Community Events

Shorebird Celebration

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Hillman Marsh
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Professional Events

WINDSOR COIN CLUB 67TH ANNUAL SPRING COIN SHOW

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Caboto Club
Community Events

Ladies Night Out Event at Golf Town Limited

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Golf Town
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Community Events

Mandarin MS Walk

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Riverside Sportsman's Club
Community Events

Leamington Mandarin MS Walk

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Leamington Kinsmen Recreation Complex
Music Events

“Journeys through Space and Time” Concert

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Banwell Community Church
Arts Events

SIXTEEN x TWENTY | Fine Art Show

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Nancy Johns Gallery & Framing
Community Events

Friends of the Homestead Yard Sale

Sunday May 6th, 2018
John R. Park Homestead
Festivals Events

Maifest

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Charity Events

Tea Party & Fashion Show

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Health Events

Yoga 101

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Community Events

Holistic Wellness Fair

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Libro Centre
Community Events

Battle of Atlantic

Sunday May 6th, 2018
Dieppe Gardens

