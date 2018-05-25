ClearNow
29 °C
84 °F
ClearFri
28 °C
84 °F		Chance of RainSat
27 °C
80 °F		Partly CloudySun
31 °C
88 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday May 25th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday May 25th, 2018

Arts Events

Zentangle Student Art Show

Friday May 25th, 2018
Walkerville Artists' Co-op
Music Events

Allison Brown at Carrots N’ Dates – Tecumseh

Friday May 25th, 2018
Carrots N' Dates Tecumseh
Charity Events

34th Annual Lobsterfest – A Maritime Party.. A Screeching Good Time!

Friday May 25th, 2018
Sr. Clair College Centre for the Arts
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Friday May 25th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Libro-EPIC Social Innovation Workshop Series

Friday May 25th, 2018
EPICentre, Joyce Entrepreneurship Centre
Community Events

W.E. Trans Support Open House

Friday May 25th, 2018
111 Wyandotte Street West
Music Events

Dale’s Friday Coffee House

Friday May 25th, 2018
Knox Hall - Knox Presbyterian Church
Theatre Events

Seussical: The Musical

Friday May 25th, 2018
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Community Events

The Night Market

Friday May 25th, 2018
Good Neighbour

Saturday May 26th, 2018

Arts Events

Zentangle Student Art Show

Saturday May 26th, 2018
Walkerville Artists' Co-op
Health Events

Yoga & Reiki

Saturday May 26th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Community Events

FREE DAY – Windsor’s Birthday

Saturday May 26th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Saturday May 26th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers Market

Saturday May 26th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Charity Events

A Royal-Tea Party

Saturday May 26th, 2018
The Fogolar Furlan Club
Crafts Events

CC’s Events: Spring Gift Show

Saturday May 26th, 2018
WFCU Centre
Community Events

LaSalle Police Bike Rodeo

Saturday May 26th, 2018
Vollmer Centre
Health Events

Yoga in the Gallery at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday May 26th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

Last Chance! Cursive Writing: Reading & Writing the Old School Way

Saturday May 26th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

2018 Heart Breaker Challenge

Saturday May 26th, 2018
Malden Park
Theatre Events

Seussical: The Musical

Saturday May 26th, 2018
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Professional Events

Windsor Essex Home Builders’ Parade of Homes

Saturday May 26th, 2018
11 Different Properties in 5 Different Communities
Community Events

Windsor’s New City Hall Grand Opening and 126th City Birthday Celebration

Saturday May 26th, 2018
Windsor City Hall Square

Sunday May 27th, 2018

Arts Events

Zentangle Student Art Show

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Walkerville Artists' Co-op
Food Events

Riverside Farmers Market

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Community Events

Walking Tour: Monuments & Memorials Along The River

Sunday May 27th, 2018
At the foot of the Great Canadian Flag
Community Events

Amherstburg Rhododendron Garden Tea Party

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Kings Navy Yard Park Amherstburg
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Crafts Events

CC’s Events: Spring Gift Show

Sunday May 27th, 2018
WFCU Centre
Charity Events

Telus Ride For Dad

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Festival Plaza
Film Events

Jumpstart Movie Night!

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Malden Park Visitor Centre
Community Events

Living LaSalle Night Market

Sunday May 27th, 2018
LaSalle Town Hall
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Charity Events

Spa Day Fundraiser

Sunday May 27th, 2018
The House Youth Centre
Community Events

Last Chance! Cursive Writing: Reading & Writing the Old School Way

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Community Events

Windsor TELUS Ride For Dad

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza
Community Events

Spring Paint n Paddle Party

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Paddle Anywhere
Community Events

Walk for Alzheimers

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Ford Test Track Park
Health Events

Yoga 101

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Theatre Events

Seussical: The Musical

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Community Events

Windsor Walk4MD

Sunday May 27th, 2018
2319 Riverside Drive
Professional Events

Windsor Essex Home Builders’ Parade of Homes

Sunday May 27th, 2018
11 Different Properties in 5 Different Communities
Charity Events

Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Lions Community Hall
Community Events

Kingswoof After-Party

Sunday May 27th, 2018
Lions Community Hall

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook