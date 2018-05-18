OvercastNow
Friday May 18th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday May 18th, 2018

Community Events

140th Anniversary Weekend!

Friday May 18th, 2018
The Dominion House Tavern
Community Events

Shorebird Celebration

Friday May 18th, 2018
Hillman Marsh
Community Events

Friday Night Flight Club: Pole Silks

Friday May 18th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Friday May 18th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Charity Events

Engineers Without Borders’ Speakeasy Soirée

Friday May 18th, 2018
Fogolar Furlan, Udine Hall
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Friday May 18th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission

Saturday May 19th, 2018

Community Events

Shorebird Celebration

Saturday May 19th, 2018
Hillman Marsh
Community Events

LEARN ABOUT BITCOIN/CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Saturday May 19th, 2018
Bitcoin Buddy
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Saturday May 19th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Charity Events

Barkfest!

Saturday May 19th, 2018
Silver Tee Golf and Virtual Gaming Centre
Community Events

Dark Sky Night

Saturday May 19th, 2018
Point Pelee National Park
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Saturday May 19th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Charity Events

Music For Mental Health

Saturday May 19th, 2018
Paulin Memorial Presbyterian Church
Charity Events

Barkfest

Saturday May 19th, 2018
Silver Tee Golf & Virtual Gaming Centre

Sunday May 20th, 2018

Theatre Events

Mission Improv-Able

Sunday May 20th, 2018
Rockstar
Community Events

Shorebird Celebration

Sunday May 20th, 2018
Hillman Marsh
Arts Events

New Exhibit: Cursive Writing: Reading and Writing the Old School Way

Sunday May 20th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Festivals Events

2018 Windsor Nagar Kirtan (Khalsa Day Parade)

Sunday May 20th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza
Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Sunday May 20th, 2018
Moggy’s Mission
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday May 20th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Health Events

Yoga 101

Sunday May 20th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio

Monday May 21st, 2018

Community Events

PAWp Up CAT Cafe

Monday May 21st, 2018
Moggy’s Mission

