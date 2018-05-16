The Town of Tecumseh is undertaking a five-year update to the parks & recreation master plan and will be holding public open houses later this month to share information on work completed to date.

“We are looking forward to sharing details on our accomplishments over the last five years with the public,” said Paul Anthony, Director Parks & Recreation. “These public sessions will provide an opportunity for the public to see what we have implemented in our parks and facilities as well as programming. It will also be a chance for the public to see what is ahead for us, including the proposed Multi-Use Sportsplex Facility.”

The two open houses will outline projects completed since the Master Plan was introduced and share details on upcoming projects. Staff will also be on hand to discuss the status of the proposed Multi-Use Sportsplex.

They take place on Monday, May 28th , 2018 from 3pm to 7pm at the Tecumseh Arena and Wednesday, May 30th, 2018 from 3pm to 7pm at the Maidstone Recreation Centre.

The open houses will be followed by meetings with local sports groups and members ofCouncil in early June.