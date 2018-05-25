The Town of Tecumseh will be going door-to-door to ensure that all dog owners have registered their dogs.

The Town has hired the Commissionaires Ottawa to conduct the canvass. The Commissionaires will be canvassing starting May 29th to approximately June 30th during the day, evening and weekend hours.

The Commissionaires will be wearing an identifiable uniform and have identification. Dog Owners will be asked to complete the 2018 dog licence renewal application, and provide payment of the $35 fee.

Find more information here.