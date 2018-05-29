Transit Windsor says that they are expecting heavy traffic this coming weekend with riders enjoying Detroit baseball and the Grand Prix.

The ever popular Toronto Blue Jays are visiting the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, and service to the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear at Belle Isle will be offered as well.

Baseball fans attending any games June 1st to 3rd are asked to buy tickets in advance at one of the many sales outlets throughout Windsor. Special Events Service to the Tigers games will start 2.5 hours prior to the game.

Customers may still purchase their tickets at the Windsor International Transit Terminal on game day, or they may choose to pay cash directly on the bus. The tunnel bus is $5 each way and may be paid in either Canadian or American funds, but no currency exchange is given. As a reminder, Transit Windsor is an exact fare system. Our drivers do not carry cash and cannot make change, and overpayments are not reimbursed.

For a list of sales outlets of for more information on Transit Windsor, visit www.transitwindsor.ca or call 519-944-4111.