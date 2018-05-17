“When we say quite honestly ‘welcome to the family’ — we mean it,” says Andrej Kljajic, General Manager of Gus Revenberg KIA in Windsor.

Windsor’s local KIA dealership just underwent a multi-thousand dollar makeover which improved the showroom, customer waiting area, and exterior features.

The new look is designed to meet increasing customer demand as the KIA brand continues to grow in Canada.

KIA came to Canada in 1999 and currently sells its vehicles at 191 dealerships nationwide, including Windsor. Between the year 2000 and 2016, KIA Canada’s sales grew 360% and the company is approaching its 800,000th vehicle sold mark.

Kljajic says awards for best quality, its industry-leading 5-year warranty, and a deep dedication to customer service are all reasons why the KIA brand continues to take off in Canada.

“Value-wise, I don’t think [any other car brands] come close,” says Kljajic. “And that’s why you’ve seen the brand explode so much over the years.”

Take a look at our tour of the newly renovated dealership below.

Gus Revenberg Kia is located at 10080 Tecumseh Road East in Windsor. They’re open Mondays to Thursdays from 9am to 8pm, Fridays from 9am to 5:30pm and Saturdays from 9am to 5pm. Visit them online at www.gusrevenbergkia.com or give them a shout at (519) 979-2990.