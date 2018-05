Construction is complete and the new Rotary Centennial Plaza is now open at the foot of the Civic Esplanade between Goyeau and McDougall Streets.

The new plaza includes trellis, seating, lighting trees and flower gardens. At the centre of the plaza is a geodesic light sculpture.

Scattered throughout the site along spiraling pathways are smaller plaza areas with tables with umbrellas for people to eat or play games along the river as well as benches and swing benches.