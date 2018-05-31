Now
Thursday May 31st, 2018

Posted at 2:00pm

Summer Festivals
You know that summer has officially kicked off in Windsor-Essex when Art in the Park takes over historic Willistead Park in Old Walkerville.

Now in its 40th yeah, this year it features 270 artists and artisans along with musical entertainment.

Free “Park and Ride” shuttles are back from both the Hiram Walker parking lot at Montreuil and Riverside Drive and the WRH parking lot at 1591 Kildare. In addition there will be a free bike valet.

More information, daily hours and admission costs can be found on our Summer Festival Guide.

