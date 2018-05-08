The St. Clair College Department of Athletics has cut its Varsity Curling and Badminton programs for the 2018-19 season.

Over the next year the college says that they plan to examine the future direction and mix of its varsity sport offerings.

The study will cover the look at the long-term financial viability and recruitment of top-level student-athletes for each varsity team. Following this necessary step St. Clair will reconsider if curling and badminton can be reintroduced to its varsity portfolio.

All scholarships committed to the current rosters in Curling and Badminton will be guaranteed. St. Clair will also be expanding its intramural and extramural programming in these two sports.