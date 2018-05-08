Partly CloudyNow
18 °C
64 °F
ClearTue
22 °C
73 °F		Mostly CloudyWed
25 °C
77 °F		OvercastThu
22 °C
71 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday May 8th, 2018

Posted at 4:34pm

College
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The St. Clair College Department of Athletics has cut its Varsity Curling and Badminton programs for the 2018-19 season.

Over the next year the college says that they plan to examine the future direction and mix of its varsity sport offerings.

The study will cover the look at the long-term financial viability and recruitment of top-level student-athletes for each varsity team. Following this necessary step St. Clair will reconsider if curling and badminton can be reintroduced to its varsity portfolio.

All scholarships committed to the current rosters in Curling and Badminton will be guaranteed. St. Clair will also be expanding its intramural and extramural programming in these two sports.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.