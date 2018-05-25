ClearNow
Friday May 25th, 2018

Posted at 10:56am

Weather
A special air quality statement has been issued by Environment Canada.

They say that high levels of air pollution have developed.  Hot and sunny conditions have resulted in increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the above regions.

Children, including teenagers, are at higher risk from outdoor air pollution because they often spend time being active outdoors. Young people are more likely to have asthma and their lungs are still developing.

People with cardiovascular disease can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate the disease leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.

