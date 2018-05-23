Partly CloudyNow
Wednesday May 23rd, 2018

Posted at 11:47am

City News
Last updated: Wednesday May 23rd, 1:30pm

Update: Officers converged on the area and located the suspect. Police say no weapon was involved and there were no threats to schools.

Original Story:

Some East Windsor schools are in a hold and secure as police look for a teen with a possible weapon.

Police say they received the unconfirmed report of male riding a bike in area of Coronation Avenue and Ford Boulevard who was possibly in possession of a weapon.

He is described as a white male in his teens.  He had brown hair, and was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

