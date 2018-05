Last updated: Wednesday May 2nd, 11:03pm

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued.

At 10:59pm, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain.

Wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are possible.

These thunderstorms also contain frequent lightning and very heavy downpours which may suddenly reduce visibility to less than 250 meters.