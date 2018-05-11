ENWIN is set to being their annual Water system flushing program across Windsor.

The program will begin on May 14th and run until October 5th, with operations occurring between the hours of 8am and 3:30pm.

They say that customers located in the targeted flushing areas may notice some mild discolouration and sedimentation while the flushing is taking place, but they stress that this is not harmful and should clear up after running their water tap for several minutes.

Enwin recommends that customers follow the guidelines listed below, when system testing is underway in their area:

Fill some containers with water you may require during the duration of the work.

Laundry may be damaged due to discolouration of the water. Please avoid doing laundry until the flushing has completed work in your neighbourhood for that day.

Try not to run any hot water taps, as some discoloured water and sediment may be drawn into your hot water heater.

When the system flushing is finished and you notice discolouration, flow cold water through your interior faucets until the water is clear.

To see where you area will receive system flushing, check the Enwin website.