A rollover accident sent an Essex man to Hospital and left him with a court date.

OPP say the single vehicle crash happened around 10pm on May 19th, 2018 on North Malden Road near Concession 12 in Essex.

They say that the vehicle had travelled westbound leaving the roadway and entered the ditch rolling over onto its roof.

The driver exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested. He was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Connor Anderson, age 23 of Essex will appear in a Windsor court on June 5th, 2018 charged with the following offences drive motor vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol and drive motor vehicle over 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood.

His driver’s licence was suspended and his vehicle impounded.