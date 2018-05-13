Windsor Regional Hospital is asking for the public’s patience as repairs to Goyeau Street will cause some delays for non-emergency vehicles driving to the Ouellette campus.

The work to repave the street from Erie Street to Giles Blvd. is scheduled to begin Monday, May 14th and last five to seven days. This will result in temporary disruptions to normal access to the Ouellette campus from the Goyeau Street side. s.

During construction, ambulances will have an accessible route to the Emergency Department, but they do expect some congestion and frustration for patients and visitors coming to the Ouellette campus, as well as those coming to and from work.

They are asking patients and visitors who plan on driving to the Ouellette campus to: