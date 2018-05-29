Ride-all-day vouchers are now available for the 2018 Essex Fun Fest. Each voucher costs $25 and offers one-day all-day access to the midway rides.

Vouchers are available now at select Essex businesses but the special advance sale offer closes on Wednesday, July 4. After that, the cost of an all-day pass returns to $35.

Vouchers can be purchased at the Essex Centre Sports Complex, Essex Recreation Complex (pool), Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre, Golden Girls’ Fashions (48 Talbot Street North), Just Plus of Essex (43 Talbot Street North), and at Stepping Out (9 Talbot Street North).

The Essex Fun Fest runs July 5th to 8th.