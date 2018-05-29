OvercastNow
23 °C
73 °F
Partly CloudyTue
31 °C
89 °F		Chance of a ThunderstormWed
29 °C
84 °F		Partly CloudyThu
31 °C
88 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Tuesday May 29th, 2018

Posted at 8:01pm

Essex
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Ride-all-day vouchers are now available for the 2018 Essex Fun Fest. Each voucher costs $25 and offers one-day all-day access to the midway rides.

Vouchers are available now at select Essex businesses but the special advance sale offer closes on Wednesday, July 4. After that, the cost of an all-day pass returns to $35.

Vouchers can be purchased at the Essex Centre Sports Complex, Essex Recreation Complex (pool), Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre, Golden Girls’ Fashions (48 Talbot Street North), Just Plus of Essex (43 Talbot Street North), and at Stepping Out (9 Talbot Street North).

The Essex Fun Fest runs July 5th to 8th.

 

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.