Friday May 4th, 2018

Posted at 3:04pm

City News
Windsor is experiencing high winds that has resulted in fallen branches and downed power lines, resulting in outages.

As of 3pm, Enwin reports around  2,100 customers without power.

If the power goes out, customers should remember:

  •  Trees may be damaged or fall in areas across the city, and interfere with electricity distribution in Windsor.
  • During the initial stages of an outage, ENWIN phone lines will be congested. Please keep lines open for emergency calls
  • Downed wires and electrical fires are emergencies! Stay well back and call ENWIN at 519-255-2727, or call 911.
  • Safety is paramount during an outage. People should avoid travel where possible. If you must travel, please avoid downed lines and anything that comes into contact with
    downed lines such as water and fences.

