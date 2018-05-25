Windsor Police are warning of a new CRA scam.

Police say that a woman in hers 40’s report to them that on Tuesday May, 22nd, 2018 at approximately 3pm, she found a message on her phone from a male claiming to be a representative from the Canada Revenue Agency requesting she call.

She returned the call and the male stated that she owed the CRA money and if she didn’t pay she would be arrested. As she was on the phone a man and a woman came to her door. The two presented badges and identification cards and stated that they were from the CRA.

The complainant drove her vehicle with the female suspect while the male suspect followed in a newer black four door vehicle. They attended a bank in the 2600 block of Tecumseh Road West, but prior to entering the parking lot the female got out of the vehicle and got into the black vehicle. The complainant withdrew a quantity of money and they proceeded to another bank in the 1400 block of Tecumseh Road East for another withdraw, totaling $5000.

The first suspect was described a white make, 35 to 40 years, 6’1, and 200lbs. He had brown hair with full beard, and was wearing a suit.

The second was white female, 35 to 40 years, 5’7, and 155lbs. She had blonde hair with brown eyes, and was wearing business clothes.

The Windsor Police Service would like to remind the public to be vigilant in identifying the CRA scam. It can take on many forms, such as, a phone call, email or text message. Although, most transactions occur over the phone or online, some have been known to meet in person for payment.

The CRA will not demand any cash payment in person or request payment by moneygram, gift cards, etc. They will not escort you to your financial institution or attend your house and threaten to arrest you. If you are in doubt call the CRA directly at 1-800-959-8281. Please have conversations with your friends and family who may be more vulnerable to this type of scam.