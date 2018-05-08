The Windsor gun amnesty program during held in April is being called a success.
The Program was for any Ontario resident who wished to voluntarily surrender unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, weapons, accessories or ammunition.
During the amnesty program, Police would not recommend weapons-related criminal code charges that might otherwise apply to people who are turning in these items.
In total police saw:
- Rifles – 13
- Shotguns – 8
- Air Rifles – 4
- Air Pistols – 4
- Handguns – 7
- Replica firearms – 1
- Flare gun – 1
- Ammunition – 383 rounds
