Tuesday May 8th, 2018

Posted at 3:33pm

City News
The Windsor gun amnesty program during held in April is being called a success.

The Program was for any Ontario resident who wished to voluntarily surrender unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, weapons, accessories or ammunition.

During the amnesty program, Police would not recommend weapons-related criminal code charges that might otherwise apply to people who are turning in these items.

In total police saw:

  • Rifles – 13
  • Shotguns – 8
  • Air Rifles – 4
  • Air Pistols – 4
  • Handguns – 7
  • Replica firearms – 1
  • Flare gun – 1
  • Ammunition – 383 rounds

 

