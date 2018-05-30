Windsor Police continue to look for three suspects after two people were pushed through the window of the Downtown Pizza Pizza around 2:50am on Saturday, May 26th, 2018.

Police were able to identify one of the suspects, and he was arrested on Sunday, May 27th, 2018.

Through investigation, police have obtained video surveillance images of the three outstanding suspects.

The first suspect is described as a male with olive skin, 20 to 25 years old with a medium build. He had dark hair pulled up into a bun on top, and was wearing a white dress shirt and dark pants.

The second suspect is a male with olive skin, 20 to 25 years old, with a large build. He was wearing a blue dress shirt and gray pants.

The third suspect is also a male with olive skin, 20 to 25 years old, with a goatee, and a slender build. He was wearing a white sweater, short dark hair, and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.