Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that around 6pm on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018 officers executed a search at a residence located in the 600 block of Capitol Street.

During the investigation officers seized 10.2 grams of Fentanyl powder, a pellet gun and $905 in Canadian Currency.

Michael Allard, a 35-year-old male from Windsor, Bradley Walker, a 29-year-old male from Windsor and Robyn Evon, a 30-year-old female from Windsor were arrested without incident and face numerous charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 24-year-old female from Windsor was also identified as being involved in the offences and will be summonsed to attend court at a later date.