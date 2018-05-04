ClearNow
14 °C
57 °F
ClearFri
23 °C
75 °F		Partly CloudySat
24 °C
76 °F		Chance of RainSun
21 °C
70 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Friday May 4th, 2018

Posted at 8:56pm

Crime
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that around 6pm on Thursday, May 3rd, 2018 officers executed a search at a residence located in the 600 block of Capitol Street.

During the investigation officers seized 10.2 grams of Fentanyl powder, a pellet gun and $905 in Canadian Currency.

Michael Allard, a 35-year-old male from Windsor, Bradley Walker, a 29-year-old male from Windsor and Robyn Evon, a 30-year-old female from Windsor were arrested without incident and face numerous charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 24-year-old female from Windsor was also identified as being involved in the offences and will be summonsed to attend court at a later date.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.