Windsor Police are looking for a 34-year-old missing Windsor woman.

Police say she was last seen in the 1000 block of Elsmere Avenue.

She’s described as 5’2″ tall with blonde hair that was in a bun. She was wearing a white shirt, jean vest, and black tights.

Police have not released a photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-258-6111.