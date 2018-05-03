OvercastNow
Thursday May 3rd, 2018

Posted at 12:58pm

Crime
Windsor Police are investigating the theft of firearms.

Police say it happened at a residence in the 4300 block of Grand Marais Road East.

The complainant advised that he is legally in possession of a number of firearms which are stored in a safe.  On Thursday morning he noticed the safe was unlocked and a number of handguns were missing.

He believes it was someone known to him who was over recently because there is no evidence of a break and enter or forced entry into the safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

