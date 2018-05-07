On Saturday May 5th at 1:40 pm patrol officers were dispatched to a residence in the 3300 block of Bloomfield Road. Information received was that there was a disturbance at the residence involving multiple people, and that weapons were involved.

Due to the nature of the call for service, responding officers surrounded the involved residence, some with their issued firearm drawn.

Officers quickly located an adult male in the rear fenced yard of the residence. The male confirmed he had called 911, and stated that the involved parties had all left the area on foot.

Officers cleared the involved residence.

Officers located a male walking along the rail tracks at College Avenue who had fresh injuries, consistent with being in a fight.

The male confirmed he had been inside the involved residence during a confrontation and claimed to be a victim.

The 20 year old male victim was transported to hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were met with varying degrees of cooperation with the identified parties on scene.

Investigators believe that the parties involved were known to one another.

Investigators have not been able to confirm whether or not a firearm was involved in the incident.

Witnesses described 3 other adult males as having left the residence prior to police arrival, described only as being approximately 5’5 in height, all with a skinny build.