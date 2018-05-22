A Windsor Police dog was injured while going after a robbery suspect this past weekend.

Police say around 3:30pm on Saturday, May 19th, 2018 they were called to a restaurant in the 5500 block of Ojibway Parkway for an attempted robbery that had just occurred.

They say that a male entered the business and demanded money from an employee. He left the store without any property and was seen walking in the middle of the roadway. Witnesses advised that he was stopping traffic by yelling and kicking at vehicles.

Officers along with the canine unit arrived in the area and located the male suspect.

Officers attempted to arrest the male, but he was not compliant. The suspect continued to ignore officers commands and retrieved a knife from his bag and began wielding it around. Police Service Dog Hasko was used to assist in the arrest of the suspect and sustained minor injuries in the process.

The suspect dropped the knife and continued to resist his arrest, resulting in officers utilizing a conducted energy weapon to gain control of the suspect.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Alexander Gusba, a 29-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with attempt to commit an indictable offence, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace and injuring an animal.