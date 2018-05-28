Windsor Police continue to look for three suspects after two people were pushed through the window of the Downtown Pizza Pizza this weekend.

They say that around 2:50am on Saturday, May 26th, 2018 two males were approached by a group of male suspects. They were known to each other engaged in a physical confrontation.

The fight escalated, and the group of suspects began assaulting both males. The two males were forced back into the front window, causing it to shatter, and both men falling into the restaurant. One sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment while the other suffered minor injuries.

The suspects were last seen running westbound on University Avenue West.

Through investigation, officers were able to identify one of the suspects. On Sunday, May 27th, 2018 at approximately 1pm, police attended the suspect’s residence and placed him under arrest without incident.

Aymane Sabbah, a 22-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with assault and aggravated assault.

Investigators are working to determine the other three suspects involved in the assault. Investigators are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or has personal or surveillance video of the incident to call.

The suspects were described as:

Male with olive skin, with long hair, pulled up into a bun on top. He was wearing a white dress shirt and dark pants.

Male with olive skin, wearing a white sweater, short dark hair, and dark pants.

Male with olive skin, wearing a blue dress shirt and lighter coloured pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.