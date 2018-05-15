Construction is nearly complete on Windsor’s new City Hall and staff are set to move this weekend.

The new $44m, 120,000 square foot building at 350 City Hall Square West is located immediately south of the current building. It will house 280 staff once it opens to the public on Tuesday, May 22nd.

The new building has been four years in the making after council sought in 2014 to replace the aging city hall with an “efficient, practical, functional, customer-service-oriented facility that stays within allotted budget.”

The layout of the facility was designed for ease of use and customer service with a main-floor one-stop-service counter.

Project Administrator Wadah Al-Yassiri described the new building as “not iconic” but modest and useful to meet current and future municipal needs.

In an effort to make the transition as seamless as possible, movers will be working throughout the May long weekend, transferring equipment and materials to the new building. The move will begin with the close of regular business hours at 4:30pm on May 18th and will be complete by 8:30am on May 22nd.

City officials say the public opening is planned for Tuesday, May 22nd at noon in order for staff to prepare to meet the needs of the community. Neither the Old City Hall nor the New City Hall will be open between 8:30am and noon on May 22nd, with the exception of the City Clerk’s office on the 2nd floor of the Old City Hall, which will be open to candidates for the purpose of filing their nomination paper with the City Clerk for the 2018 Municipal Election.

An official public grand opening and tour of the new building is set for Saturday, May 26th as part of the City of Windsor Birthday Celebration.