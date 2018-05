The City of Windsor celebrated its 126th birthday, Saturday morning, with cake, a ribbon cutting at the new city hall, and a whole lot of fun.

The morning began with the annual Mayor’s Walk. Walkers left Assumption Park at 10:30am and made their way to the new city hall where Mayor Drew Dilkens and former Mayor Eddie Francis cut the ribbon.

Residents enjoyed free food, cake and refreshments in Senator Croll Park.