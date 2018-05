Local artists and crafters came together Sunday at the St. Clair Beach Community Centre for the Etsy Made in Canada: Spring Edition event, hosted by the Rose City Etsy Team.

Over 40 booths of locally made unique goods are displayed inside and outside of the venue. Find a full list of the vendors at the event page here.

The entry fee of 2$ is collected for the Women’s Welcome Centre of Windsor. The event runs until 5pm.