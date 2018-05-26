Cartoon Kingdom is celebrating 20 years of business, with festivities taking place on Saturday.

The business rung in 20 years with not only an anniversary celebration, but also unveiled a new logo and sign at the store. The day was filled with giveaways, super heroes and fun for the whole family at their location on Provincial.

Cartoon Kingdom also took the opportunity to announce that they will be doing special contests and giveaways leading up to the Windsor ComiCon. Keep updated on how you could win on their Facebook page here and website here.