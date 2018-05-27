The TELUS Motorcycle Ride for Dad is taking place Sunday, with kick stands going up in the morning at the Riverside Festival Plaza to start things off.

The ride features hundreds of riders every year, and this year is no exception. The ride this year includes a poker run, lunch, and various prizes as riders go along their stops.

The TELUS Motorcycle Ride for Dad’s goal is to raise money to fight Prostate Cancer. The Festival Plaza will be open to the public at 3 p.m. for family-friendly activities, vendors, food and drink as well as live entertainment. Learn more about the event on their website here.