Tuesday May 15th, 2018

Posted at 6:20pm

Kingsville
OPP are investigating after a youth jumped out of a moving vehicle on Main Street East in Kingsville.

It happened around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon.

The youth was transported by EMS to an area hospital suffering serious injuries.

The intersection of Main Street East and Jasperson Drive was closed for approximately 90 minutes but has now reopened.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

