26 new playgrounds could be coming to city parks pending City Council approval Monday.
The play units that had been in the parks for years were removed after an audit found many of them to be unsafe. A total of 12 were removed in 2015, and the rest were removed last year.
Total cost to replace all playgrounds came in at $4,443,328. The city had set aside a budget of $7.4 million. The remaining budget will be used for site works and amenities such as accessible pathways and benches as required and project management internal labour allocations.
Parks that will see new playgrounds:
- Oak Elm Park (Ward 3)
- Tilston Park South (Ward 2)
- Bruce Ave Park (Ward 3)
- Devonshire Heights Park (Ward 9)
- Realtor Park (Ward 6)
- North Talbot Park (Ward 1)
- Bush Park (Ward 7)
- Marguriet Park (Ward 1)
- Holburn Park (Ward 9)
- Ypres Park (Ward 5)
- Malden Park (Ward 2)
- Flora Park (Ward 7)
- Alexander Park (Ward 5)
- Goldenwood Park (Ward 1)
- Dawson Park (Ward 6)
- Brumpton Park (Ward 6)
- Lake Como Park (Ward 1)
- Parent Park (Ward 4)
- Leafield Park (Ward 9)
- Mark Park (Ward 1)
- Hall Farms Park (Ward 9)
- Polonia Park (Ward 8)
- Atkinson Park (Ward 2)
- Kimmy Lucier Park (Ward 2)
- George Ave Park (Ward 5
