26 new playgrounds could be coming to city parks pending City Council approval Monday.

The play units that had been in the parks for years were removed after an audit found many of them to be unsafe. A total of 12 were removed in 2015, and the rest were removed last year.

Total cost to replace all playgrounds came in at $4,443,328. The city had set aside a budget of $7.4 million. The remaining budget will be used for site works and amenities such as accessible pathways and benches as required and project management internal labour allocations.

Parks that will see new playgrounds: