A brand new LCBO location is set to open soon in LaSalle.

The new 7,945 square foot building was approved by town council in March of 2017, and was built by the Rosati Group at the corner of Malden Road and Wyoming Street.

To meet concerns of a nearby apartment building, a new ten-foot high masonry screening wall was built along the loading dock, along with an eight-foot fence along the south property line along with tree plantings.

The property also has 34 parking spaces.

The new location opens Tueday May 15th, 2018.