It is almost moving day at City Hall.

Finishing touches are being placed on both the inside and outside of the new building, with moving in set for the May long weekend.

An official opening is set for Saturday, May 26th at 11am following the annual Mayors walk.

Once all staff has moved out of the existing city hall, an on-line auction will take place to sell the contents of the old building that did not make the move.

Demolition of the old building is set to start towards the end of the year. Once leveled, a new civic plaza will be constructed.