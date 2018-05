A job fair will be held this Thursday, May 31st for a wide variety of positions.

Jobs include general labourers, press operators, industrial millrights, industrial electricians, tool and die makers, die setters, architectural technologists, saw operators, financial advisors and automotive assemblers.

It takes place at 400 City Hall Square East in Suite 101 from 9am to 4pm.

For more information, callĀ 226-674-3288 or email [email protected]