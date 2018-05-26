OvercastNow
20 °C
68 °F
Chance of RainSat
26 °C
79 °F		Partly CloudySun
31 °C
87 °F		ClearMon
34 °C
93 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Saturday May 26th, 2018

Posted at 8:55am

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Windsor Police photo

Dozens of charges were laid during two police traffic enforcement blitzes Friday.

The first took place jointly between Windsor Police and the OPP and targeted aggressive and distracted driving on Highway 401 between 3pm and 10:30pm.

In total, 58 vehicles were stopped with 77 tickets issues.

Windsor Police and the OPP, and CP police also carried out R.I.D.E programs at two different locations Friday between 10pm and 2am Saturday morning.

That resulted in 420 vehicles stopped, with three roadside tests administered, one three-day licence suspension, one seven-day licence suspension, two impaired driving arrests, and three enforcement actions.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.