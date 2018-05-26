Dozens of charges were laid during two police traffic enforcement blitzes Friday.

The first took place jointly between Windsor Police and the OPP and targeted aggressive and distracted driving on Highway 401 between 3pm and 10:30pm.

In total, 58 vehicles were stopped with 77 tickets issues.

Windsor Police and the OPP, and CP police also carried out R.I.D.E programs at two different locations Friday between 10pm and 2am Saturday morning.

That resulted in 420 vehicles stopped, with three roadside tests administered, one three-day licence suspension, one seven-day licence suspension, two impaired driving arrests, and three enforcement actions.