An alert citizen is getting the credit for reporting a break and enter to police which lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Police say it was around 5:20am on Wednesday, May 16th, 2018 that they were called to a commercial business in the 1900 block of Ambassador Drive after an alert citizen reported seeing a suspicious male who appeared to be breaking into the business.

Officers began setting up a perimeter and spotted the suspect. He was seen exiting the business, running toward Malden Road. The Canine Unit arrived and the suspect was apprehended by Police Service Dog Hasko. He was subsequently placed under arrest on break and enter related charges. The investigation also revealed that the suspect was breaching curfew conditions from a recognizance.

Daniel Parker, a 34-year-old male from Windsor, is charged with break and enter, possession of break and enter tools and breach of recognizance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.