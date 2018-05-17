Mostly CloudyNow
Thursday May 17th, 2018

Posted at 11:00am

LaSalle
The Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial along with the Town of LaSalle will host the fourth annual Movie Night Under the Stars on Friday, June 1st, 2018.

Residents can bring their cars, blankets, or lawn chairs to the LaSalle Civic Centre for the movie with starts at dusk. Space for cars is limited, and parking will be given on a first come first served basis.

The movie being featured is “Despicable Me 3” (rated PG).

BBQ and concession, including chips, popcorn, candy, and soft drinks, will be available for purchase.

Prior to the movie, families are welcome to participate in free activities, including Family Game Time at the LaSalle Library at 6pm, a Mad Science demonstration at 7pm, and face painting.

Admission is free, but you are asked to bring canned goods to support the St. Andrew’s Community Food Bank.

