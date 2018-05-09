The LaSalle Strawberry Fest has announced their all local entertainment line up.

Christian Vegh, who was raised in LaSalle, will take to the stage in Friday, June 8th.

Vegh has been referred to as a “young guitar prodigy with an old soul”, and the “type of young artist that will shape Canadian music for the next 50 years”. Vegh was awarded the 2016 “Charles McDaniel Award” from the American and Canadian Federation of Musicians. This award is given out every three years to a musician between the ages of 16 and 35 years old. It is awarded for Diversity, Creativity, Innovation and Excellence in Music. Vegh was presented the award and scholarship at the 100th Convention of the American Federation of Musicians in Las Vegas.

Vegh will take to the stage following the fireworks on Friday night at 10:30pm.

Also on Friday night at 8:30 pm, the Christie Palazzolo Band will take the stage. Christie’s first EP ‘Alive Today’ is now complete, with her first single and title track ‘Alive Today’ receiving airplay on 31 stations across Canada. Her second single “Out of Time”, is currently being played across Canada, and has landed a top 10 position on Canada’s “Most Active Indies” Chart for two consecutive weeks. \

The weekend schedule includes performances by more local artists including Sandwich High School graduate Melissa Megan; dynamic funk rock band, Mrs. Fox; smooth jazz group, Six Degrees; original and cover music by The McCauley/Valentino Duet; alternative folk rock by William Theodore Hawksworth; and 70’s to 90’s rock by No Drama.