Each year, the Town of LaSalle recognizes volunteers for their hard work and dedication.

In order to do this, the community is encouraged to submit nomination forms to recognize members of the community who go above and beyond. Council members review

the nominations and choose a volunteer who stands out in each category. The award recipients will be acknowledged at a celebration at the LaSalle Civic Centre

on Friday, September 21st, 2018.

Nominations are now being accepted for the following categories:

Citizen of the Year Young-at-Heart Citizen of the Year Outstanding Service Club Volunteer Outstanding Board Volunteer Milestone Recipients (volunteers who have 15, 25 or 30 years of service with the same organization or club)



Nominations in all categories are being accepted until Tuesday, July 31st, 2018. Nomination forms are available on the Town of LaSalle website or can be picked-up from the Administration/Clerk’s Counter on the first floor of the LaSalle Civic Centre.