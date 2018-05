The Town of LaSalle plans to celebrate summer with outdoor concerts and a night market.

There will be music, vendors and delicious food on the last Sunday in the months of May, June, July and August. The evenings will run from 5pm to 9pm.

They are looking for local crafters, artisans and food vendors to take part. If you are interested you can contact them at 519-969-7771, ext. 0 or by email at [email protected]