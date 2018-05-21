The 2018 West Nile virus program gets underway on Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018. This program includes larviciding catch basins, standing water sites, and lagoons to disrupt mosquito breeding, educating residents on self-protection, conducting adult mosquito surveillance, and investigating human cases.

“West Nile Virus is a potentially serious illness that is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Each year, we have to prepare and assume that mosquitoes are carrying the West Nile virus,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Acting Medical Officer of Health, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. “By taking simple precautions, residents can reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes.”

To protect yourself and your family they offer these tips: