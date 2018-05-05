A new tree carving in Lakewood Park in Tecumseh will feature the likeness of Antoine de Lamothe Cadillac and René-Robert Cavelier, Sieur de LaSalle.

The project began when it was determined the tree would have to be removed; the town instructed the tree removal contractor to save the top 15 feet of the tree to accommodate the artwork. The salvage allows the saving of a portion of the history of Lakewood Park as the tree is estimated to be more than 100 years old.

“We took into consideration the look and feel of Lakewood Park as well as comments from our residents and tasked administration to find an alternative to removing the large tree,” said Gary McNamara, Mayor of Tecumseh. “The tree was large enough to take not one but two carvings, and we are excited to start moving toward implementing this artwork in the park.”

The two French explorers were chosen because of their ties to the area, and the tree that will have the carving in it is located directly

adjacent to the stone cribs that were placed to mark ‘A French Line,’ which has significance to the

community.

In addition to the carving, a new historical storyboard is being created for the former Lakewood Golf Course and Clubhouse which will be displayed on the wall of the new building at Lakewood Park.

“Following our consultations with a local chainsaw tree carver we learned the tree trunk was large enough for two images,” said Paul Anthony, Director Parks & Recreation Services. “We will continue this practice and incorporate future tree carvings within Town parks as trees fail or are damaged.”

Crews have prepped the site and work to carve the images by Erie Treasures Custom Chainsaw Art began May 2nd and will continue for approximately two weeks weather permitting.