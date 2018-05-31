A Lakeshore man has been charged after a break-in in Comber.

OPP say that around 4pm on May 28th, 2018 the male walked into a residence on Taylor Avenue in Comber.

The homeowner and her children were inside the residence, and he immediately left the residence and rode away on a bicycle.

Later on that evening, the victim recognized the male and confronted him. He struck the victim with his bicycle and punched her in the arm and fled the scene when told that police were going to be called.

Video surveillance assisted in identifying the suspect in this incident.

Kevin Azzopardi, age 59 of Lakeshore, has been charged with assault with a weapon and unlawfully in a dwelling house.