Environment Canada says to expect strong and gusty southwest winds this afternoon into this evening.

A deepening low pressure system racing across Lake Huron and Georgian Bay later today will bring some shower and thunderstorm activity, along with strong and gusty southwest winds.

Wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are likely across much of the region this afternoon. As a cold front blasts through Southern Ontario later today, a few higher wind gusts approaching 90 km/h are possible.

The wind gusts are strong enough to cause minor tree and building damage. A few local power outages are possible.

Winds will shift to northwest in the wake of the front by this evening, then diminish quickly later tonight as a high pressure ridge moves in.