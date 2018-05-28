Windsor Police continue to investigate after a young child was hit by a city bus over the weekend.

It happened around 6pm on Saturday May 26th, 2018 at the intersection of Prince Road at Barrymore Lane.

Police say that their initial investigation indicates that the injured 4-year-old was not familiar with the area, and may have darted out into oncoming traffic.

She was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking any one who witnessed the incident to call them.