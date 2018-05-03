Windsor Police are investigating a home invasion on the east end.

Police say it happened around 4am on Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018 at a residence in the 200 block of Watson Avenue.

The two occupants of the home were in the residence when two suspects forced their way inside. Both suspects had their identity concealed with masks and were dressed all in black.

The suspects were carrying a number of weapons, including what is believed to be a firearm.

The suspects had a physical confrontation with an adult male who was an occupant of the residence and then fled the residence southbound on foot.

The adult male victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The second adult occupant of the residence was not injured.

The firearm has not been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), online at www.catchcrooks.com.