

What impact will Marijuana have in the work place?

That will be discussed at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Working Toward Wellness Luncheon taking place on June 13th.

The lunch will feature guest speaker Randy Herman, National Account Representative from CannAmm Occupational Testing Services.

This event will provide workplace wellness representatives with the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals to learn about programs and activities that can be implemented within their workplace. This year’s event will include a number of wellness booths hosted by community partners to share local information and resources that support employers in offering comprehensive workplace wellness programs.

The cost for this event is $35 and includes a lunch.

For more information and to register for this event, visit www.wechu.org/luncheon-series.